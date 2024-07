Train derailment: Tatanagar- Ernakulam express train restored

CHENNAI: Two express trains passing through Tamil Nadu has been restored which was earlier cancelled due to derailment of Train No. 12810 Howrah – Mumbai CST between Rajkharsawan - Barabambo station, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 18189 Tatanagar – Ernakulam Express leaving Tatanagar at 05.15 am on Thursday, Train No. 18190 Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express leaving Ernakulam at 07.15 am on Sunday will run as per normal schedule.

Earlier notified cancellation withdrawn, added the statement.