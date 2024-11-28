Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort: Check details here

CHENNAI: Existing conventional rake of 12671 / 12672 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mettupalayam Nilgiri Express will be converted into LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) Coaches with effect from 3rd March 2025 & Ex Mettupalayam with effect from 4th March 2025.

Consequent to the conversion in to LHB rakes, Train No. 12671/12672 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mettupalayam - Dr MGR Chennai Central Nilgiri Superfast Express will be operated in rake sharing arrangement with Train No. 12685/12686 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express.

The train services will be integrated with the common composition.

The composition will be 1-AC First Class Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 3- AC Three Tier Coaches, 2- AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.

The rake sharing arrangement of Train No. 12685/12686 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will come into effect Ex. Dr MGR Chennai Central from 01st March, 2025 & Ex. Mangaluru Central with effect from 02nd March, 2025