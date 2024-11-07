Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Nov 2024 4:12 PM IST
    Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort: Check details here
    Image of LHB coach (Image/X)

    CHENNAI: Train no 16336/16335 Nagercoil – Gandhidham BG (Gujarat) - Nagercoil Express will run with LHB coaches (modernised coaches) from Nagercoil from November 26 & from Gandhidham BG from November 29, said a Southern Railway press note.

    Consequent to the conversion in to LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) rakes, the composition of Train no 16336/16335 Nagercoil – Gandhidham BG - Nagercoil Express will be revised as one AC two tier coach, five AC three tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.

    DTNEXT Bureau

