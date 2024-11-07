Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort: Check details here

CHENNAI: Train no 16336/16335 Nagercoil – Gandhidham BG (Gujarat) - Nagercoil Express will run with LHB coaches (modernised coaches) from Nagercoil from November 26 & from Gandhidham BG from November 29, said a Southern Railway press note.

Consequent to the conversion in to LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) rakes, the composition of Train no 16336/16335 Nagercoil – Gandhidham BG - Nagercoil Express will be revised as one AC two tier coach, five AC three tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.