Begin typing your search...

    Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort: Check details here

    Consequent to the conversion in to LHB rakes both the train services will be revised as 2 AC two tier coaches, 4 AC three tier coaches, 2 AC three tier economy coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 second class coach (Disabled friendly) & 1 luggage cum Brake Van, added the statement.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2024 4:40 PM IST
    Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort: Check details here
    X

    Credit: X

    CHENNAI: Conventional rake of few trains will be converted into LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches to enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

    Train No 16347/16348 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central: Thiruvananthapuram Central Express will run with LHB coaches from Thiruvananthapuram Central from February 16 & from Mangaluru Central from February 19.

    Train No 12620/12619 Mangaluru Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminal: Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express will run with LHB coaches from Mangaluru Central from February 17 & from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from February 18.

    Consequent to the conversion in to LHB rakes both the train services will be revised as 2 AC two tier coaches, 4 AC three tier coaches, 2 AC three tier economy coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 second class coach (Disabled friendly) & 1 luggage cum Brake Van, added the statement.

    Southern Railwaypassengerspassengers safeTrain Services
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick