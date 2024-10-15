Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort: Check details here

CHENNAI: Conventional rake of few trains will be converted into LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches to enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 16347/16348 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central: Thiruvananthapuram Central Express will run with LHB coaches from Thiruvananthapuram Central from February 16 & from Mangaluru Central from February 19.

Train No 12620/12619 Mangaluru Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminal: Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express will run with LHB coaches from Mangaluru Central from February 17 & from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from February 18.

Consequent to the conversion in to LHB rakes both the train services will be revised as 2 AC two tier coaches, 4 AC three tier coaches, 2 AC three tier economy coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 second class coach (Disabled friendly) & 1 luggage cum Brake Van, added the statement.