Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort: Check details here

CHENNAI: Train No. 22643/22644 Ernakulam – Patna - Ernakulam Superfast Express and Train No. 22674/22673 Mannargudi – Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi Superfast Express will be converted into LHB (Linke-HofmannBusch) Coaches to enhance safety and ensure comfortable journey for passengers.

Train No. 22643/22644 Ernakulam – Patna - Ernakulam Superfast Express will run with LHB coaches from Ernakulam with effect from 29th April and from Patna with effect from 02nd May.

Consequent to the conversion in to LHB rakes, the composition of Train No. 22643/22644 Ernakulam – Patna - Ernakulam Superfast Express would be revised as 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 3- AC Three Tier Coaches, 12- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Pantry Car, 1- Luggage cum Brake Van, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly).

Train No. 22674/22673 Mannargudi – Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi Superfast Express will run with LHB coaches from Mannargudi and Bhagat Ki Kothi with effect from April 29 and 02nd May, respectively.

Consequent to the conversion in to LHB rakes, the composition of Train No. 22674/22673 Mannargudi – Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi Superfast Express would be revised as 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 9- AC Three Tier Coaches, 7- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans, a statement from Southern Railway said.