Train cancellations announced owing to corridor block in Vijayawada Divisions

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified change in the pattern of train services due to corridor block in Vijayawada Divisions from 07 August to 13th August.

Train no 17237 Bitragunta – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Bitragunta at 04.45 hrs on and from 07th August to 11th August will be fully cancelled. Train no 17238 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bitragunta Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.30 hrs on and from 07th August to 11th August will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Change in train composition

Two AC tier-III coaches, instead of two General Second Class Coaches, would be added to train no 09041 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special Fare Special with effect from 27th August.

Two AC tier-III coaches in place of two general second class coaches would be added to train no 09042 Velankanni – Bandra Terminus Special Fare Special with effect from 30th August. The trains would comprise of a AC First Class and AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach each, an AC Two Tier Coach, five AC Three Tier Coaches, 12 Sleeper Class coaches and two General Second Class Coaches and two Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches, a statement issued by SR said.