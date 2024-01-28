Tragedy on way to home: 3 VCK workers among 4 killed

TIRUCHY: Four persons including three VCK cadres died and 47 cadres of the party sustained injuries in two different accidents near Ariyalur and Thanjavur on the wee hours of Saturday.

In the first incident, a van taking VCK men collided with truck and in another incident a van with partymen hit a motorcycle. The VCK workers were returning to their respective places after attending party’s conference in Tiruchy.

According to sources, a group of 25 VCK cadres from Cuddalore were returning from Tiruchy in a van after participating in the party conference. When the vehicle was nearing Naraiyur between Cuddalore and Ariyalur in Salem-Vriddhachalam bypass, the van driver lost his control had a head on collision with a goods laden truck that was heading from the opposite direction. Three VCK cadres were crushed to death on the spot while 20 cadres sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as N Uthirakumar (29), V Yuvaraj (19) and A Anbu Selvan (23) all from Villianur near Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district. On information, the police from Veppur rushed to the spot along with the fire and rescue personnel and retrieved the bodies from the mangled remains of the passenger van and rushed the injured to the Perambalur GH.

The truck driver K Senthil (37) was referred to the Puducherry Medical College while the van driver S Chiranjeevi (27) was rushed to the Tiruchy GH. A case was registered and investigations are on.

In a similar accident, another group of 27 VCK cadres from Nagapattinam were returning to their place. When they were nearing Kattur near Thanjavur, their van hit a bike in which the person who was riding the two wheeler, identified as Parameshwaran (40) from Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district, died on the spot. The van toppled in the impact injuring 27 VCK cadres.

Thanjavur taluk police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Thanjavur GH while the injured were sent to the Thanjavur medical college hospital. 17 of those cadres are undergoing treatment in the GH while the others were discharged. A case was registered and investigations are on.