Tragedy in Theni on New Year’s day as father-son duo killed in road accident

CHENNAI: A man and his son who were travelling on a two-wheeler were killed on the spot after a goods vehicle coming in the opposite direction rammed their vehicle, near Devadanapatti in Theni district on Wednesday morning.

Rajendran (55) and his son Veeramuthu (30) of G Kallupatti were riding a motorcycle from Periyakulam towards D Vadipatty on the Theni-Dindigul National Highway. According to a Maalaimalar report, a goods vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with their bike, throwing both of them onto the road.

The driver of the goods vehicle fled the spot immediately after the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Periyakulam Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and the police are searching for the driver of the goods vehicle involved in the incident.