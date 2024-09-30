Traffic diversions announced for Tirupati Thirukudai procession on 2.10.2024

CHENNAI: As part of the Tirupati Thirukudai Padayatra procession to be held on Wednesday (October 2), in which as many as 10,000 devotees are expected to take part, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions.

The diversions will be in place during the procession from 10 am till the end of the event, an official release stated.

Accordingly, no vehicular movement will be allowed on NSC Bose Road, Mint Road and its connecting roads from 8 am till the procession crosses Wall Tax Road. Motorists can use EVR Road, Rajaji Road, Wall Tax Road, Basin Bridge Road, and Prakasam Road.

From 3 pm till the procession crosses Elephant Gate bridge, no vehicles are allowed on Wall Tax Road and its connecting roads. Motorists can use Basin Bridge Road, Mint via Prakasam Road or Rajaji Road and EVR Road, Muthuswamy Road and Rajaji Road.

Once the procession reaches Demellows Point, vehicles coming from the Choolai roundabout will be diverted towards Choolai High Road and Raja Muthiah Salai.

When the procession approaches Choolai Rountana, vehicles coming from Mosque Point will be diverted at VH Road - Sydenhams Road towards Vepery High Road and when the procession enters Choolai High Road, vehicles coming from Narayana Guru Salai will be diverted at Hunters Road junction towards EVK Sampath Road.

When the procession reaches Avadhana Papiya Road, the vehicle coming from AP Road - Perambur Barracks Road will be diverted at AP Road and Perambur Barracks Road junction towards Doveton.

When the Tirupati Thirukodai procession enters Perambur Barracks Road, vehicles coming from Doveton junction towards Perambur Barracks Road will be diverted at Doveton junction towards Narayana Guru Salai.

When it reaches near Otteri Bridge, the vehicles coming from Millers Road - Bricklin Road junction towards Ottery Bridge will be diverted towards Purasaiwalkam High Road.

When the procession reaches Konnur One Point, the vehicles coming from Otteri Bridge, Medavakkam Tank Road and ICF Junction towards Konnur One Point will be diverted from Otteri Bridge towards Cooks Road, from ICF Junction towards New Avadi Road and from MVT Road and VP Colony Junction towards VP Colony (South).