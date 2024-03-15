Traffic diversions announced for Panguni Festival of Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple: check deets

CHENNAI: In view of the Panguni Peruvizha of Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple (March 16 to March 25), City Police have announced traffic diversions which will be effected around the temple and R K Mutt road.

On March 18, during Adhikara Nandhi festival, traffic diversions will be effected from 5 am. On March 22, during Car festival, diversions will begin from 6 am and will be in place till the event is completed.



On March 23, during Arubathumoovar festival, diversions will be in place from 1 pm.



No vehicles will be allowed towards temple from the following junctions: Devadi Street Towards Nadu Street And North Chitrakulam, Nadu Street And Sundareswarar Street Towards East Mada Street, North Chitrakulam Towards East Mada Street, West Chitrakulam Towards South Mada Street, TSV Koil Street Towards South Mada Street, Adams Street Towards South Mada Street, R.K. Mutt Road Towards South Mada Street, R.K. Mutt Road Towards North Mada Street, Kutchery Road Towards Mathala Narayanan Street, East abiramapuram to Venkatesa Aghraharam street, St.Mary's Road Towards R.K. Mutt Road South Mada junction, Dr. Ranga Road Towards Venkatesa Agraharam Road, Mundaka Kanniamman Koil Street Towards Kalvi Vaaru Street



All vehicles (including MTC Buses) proceeding from Royapettah High Road, intending to proceed towards Mandaveli and R.K. Mutt road will be diverted at Luz Junction to Luz Church Road, De'Silva Road, Bakthavachalam Road, Dr.Ranga Road, C.P.Ramasamy Road, Kaliappa Jn, Kamarajar Salai, Srinivasa Avenue, R.K. Mutt Road to reach their destination.



All vehicles (including MTC Buses) proceeding from Adyar and intend to proceed towards Luz Junction will be diverted at Thiruvenkadam Street to Thiruvenkadam StreetExtn, Venkata Krishna Road, Sringeri Mutt Road, Warren Road, Dr.Ranga Road, Right East Abiramapuram 1st Street, Luz Avenue, Luz Avenue 1st Street, Amirthanjan junction, Karpagambal Nagar, P.S, Sivasamy Salai, R.H.Road to reach their destination.



All vehicles (including MTC Buses) proceeding from Alwarpet and intend to proceed towards Luz Junction will be diverted at Oliver Road, P.S. Sivasamy Salai junction, Vivekanandar College, P.S. Sivasamy Salai Rountana, R.H.Road to reach their destination.



Parking Restrictions



On March 18 (Adhigara Nandhi festival), March 22 (car festival) and March 23 (Arubathumoovar festival), Parking will not be allowed at Sannathi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, R.K. Mutt Road i.e.West Mada and North Mada Street.



Parking Places



For Vehicles Coming from East Abiramapuram towards Mylapore tank, nearly 100 hundred two wheelers and 30 Cars can be parked near MRTS (Sai Baba Temple).

For Vehicles coming from Royapettah High Road towards Mylapore Tank, nearly 100 Two wheelers and 15 cars can be parked at opposite to Kamadhenu kalyana mandapam and the right side of the Luz Church Road.



For Vehicles coming from St. Mary's Road and Mandaveli Market street towards Mylapore Tank nearly 80 cars and 400 Two wheelers can be parked at Kapaleeswarar Temple Ground Near P.S.Hr.Sec.School.



All Police Vehicles parking will be at R.R.Sabha (Rasiga Ranjani Sabha), Mylapore.

