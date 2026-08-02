Traffic diversion for 2 days on Kolli hills

CHENNAI: Authorities have introduced a temporary one-way traffic system on the Kolli Hills ghat roads for two days in view of the Valvil Ori festival, aiming to ease congestion and ensure the safety of devotees and tourists, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Kolli Hills, one of Namakkal district's major tourist destinations, attracts visitors from across Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring states including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. With a large influx of tourists and devotees expected for the festival, the district administration has announced special traffic arrangements.
Under the revised traffic plan, all vehicles travelling to Kolli Hills will be allowed only through the Karavalli ghat road. Vehicles descending from the hills have been directed to use the Mullukurichi ghat road.
Officials said the temporary one-way system will remain in force for today (August 2) and tomorrow (August 3) to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic and prevent bottlenecks on the winding hill roads.
Meanwhile, the administration has also ordered the closure of four TASMAC retail liquor outlets for the two-day period. Three of the outlets are located at Semmedu, Sengarai and Solakkadu, while the fourth is situated at Karavalli in Sendamangalam taluk.
In addition, the district administration has declared a local holiday for Namakkal district tomorrow in view of the Valvil Ori festival celebrations. Authorities have urged motorists to follow the traffic restrictions and cooperate with officials to ensure safe and hassle-free travel during the festival period.