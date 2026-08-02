Traffic diversion for 2 days on Kolli hills

Kolli Hills, one of Namakkal district's major tourist destinations, attracts visitors from across Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring states including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. With a large influx of tourists and devotees expected for the festival, the district administration has announced special traffic arrangements.

Under the revised traffic plan, all vehicles travelling to Kolli Hills will be allowed only through the Karavalli ghat road. Vehicles descending from the hills have been directed to use the Mullukurichi ghat road.