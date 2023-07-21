Traffic disrupted on Gudalur-Ooty National Highway due to tree fall

COIMBATORE: Traffic on the Gudalur–Ooty National Highway was disrupted for more than one-and-a -a-half hours as a huge tree got uprooted due to heavy rains on Thursday.

All vehicles including buses, tourist vehicles and others were lined up on both sides of the road after the tree fell at Thavalamalai area around 8am.

On receiving information, the police from Naduvattam station and as well as fire service personnel from Gudalur rushed to the spot and removed the tree after cutting them into smaller pieces.

Traffic resumed on the stretch after around one and a half hours. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains, the rivers in the hills were in spate prompting the officials to keep a constant watch to prevent flooding.