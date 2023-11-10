Traffic challan from Tenkasi cops shocks Thanjai taxi driver

TIRUCHY: The latest in the series of bizarre delivery of traffic violation challans by Tamil Nadu police is a case related to a taxi driver in Thanjavur.

According to sources, Chandrasekar (52), a taxi driver residing on Veeravandayar Street in Thanjavur , who has been running a travel agency at Yagappa Nagar in the temple town received a message from Tenkasi police on his mobile phone stating that his load auto had violated the traffic norms and hence a fine of Rs 1,000 has been imposed.

Confused by the notice, Chandrasekhar approached the local police to check the genuineness of the notice. Much to his shock, Thanjavur Traffic police confirmed that the message was an official notice from Tenkasi police for violating the traffic norms.

Not taking any chance, Chandrasekar verified the photo printed on the receipt and found that the vehicle number as TN 49-BK 6822. But his taxi number was TN 49 BK 6823 and later he understood that it was a typing error of the registration number by the Tenkasi police and thus, he had received the challan. Subsequently, Chandrasekar approached the Thanjavur traffic police again and showed the details he verified and informed them that he clarify the Tenkasi police about the error in the mention of the vehicle registration number in their fine notice.