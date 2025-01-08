Traditional nutrition practices need of the hour, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday stressed the importance of embracing traditional nutrition practices, highlighting how the country has drifted away from its cultural roots in recent times.

He expressed concern over the increasing reliance on formula milk for infants, emphasising that breast milk is ideal for a child's overall development.

Governor Ravi made these remarks while releasing a book titled ‘Poshan Utsav’ at the Bharathiar Mandapam at Raj Bhavan here.

In his address, Governor Ravi noted that India's rich cultural diversity is reflected in its varied cooking, producing, and eating habits.

However, he lamented the growing influence of fast food culture among the youth, citing examples like Maggi, Domino's, and KFC.

He pointed out that India was once self-sufficient in food production, with a yield of 6 metric tonnes per hectare 200 years ago, which has now decreased to 3.5-4 tonnes per hectare.

Governor Ravi also highlighted the importance of reducing food waste, emphasising that food is closely linked to Indian culture.

He encouraged the audience to adopt sustainable practices like planting food-producing plants at home.

He also stressed the significance of cultural foods in maintaining overall well-being, even claiming that consuming traditional foods can contribute to a longer lifespan.

Citing his experiences in Nagaland, Governor Ravi said that he had witnessed many people living up to 100 years, attributing their longevity to their traditional diet and lifestyle.

He also praised the tribal communities, including the Kurumba in the Nilgiris district, for their harmonious coexistence with nature.

Further Ravi emphasised that India's rich cultural heritage and traditional wisdom can guide the world in addressing various challenges.

He cited the example of India's kindness and wisdom in sharing its COVID-19 vaccine with the world during the pandemic.

The event was attended by a large number of students, researchers, and scholars.

The book release marked an important step towards promoting awareness about the significance of traditional nutrition practices in maintaining overall well-being.