Traditional attire order flawed, says CPM

CHENNAI: The CPM has opposed Minister for Tamil Development Rajmohan's proposal to issue a government order mandating employees to wear traditional attire to offices one day a week, describing it as an inappropriate move.
In a statement on Monday, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the party's state executive committee considered the proposal completely inappropriate and urged the State government to drop it.
He pointed out that traditional attire varies across the State and that allowing employees to wear their respective traditional clothes could spark unnecessary debates and questions. He also warned that such dress code guidelines could be misinterpreted and expanded in undesirable ways in the prevailing social environment.
In a separate social media post, Shanmugam questioned Rajmohan's claim that someone had offered Rs 5 crore for the post of chairman of the Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram.
He demanded that the minister disclose the identity of the person who made the offer and explain why legal action had not been initiated against the individual. Shanmugam also stressed that ministers should exercise responsibility while making public statements.