Traders upbeat as Tiruchy starts domestic cargo from passenger terminal

TIRUCHY: A long-sought demand of domestic cargo movement through the passenger terminal from Tiruchy international airport kicked off on Tuesday, with the handling of a total of 2.46 MT on the launch day.
Inaugurating the domestic cargo movement, Airport Director G Gopalakrishnan said that the first consignment weighing 1,192 kg was sent on Indigo flight (no 6E 2171) at 6.20 am on Tuesday. By the end of the day, a total of 2.46 MT goods were handled through the terminal, reflecting strong uptake from shippers and airlines.
Gopalakrishnan said the domestic cargo facility was a long-sought after one by the trade and business community from the region. Despite having international cargo operations, the airport lacked a dedicated domestic cargo handling. Based on a request for permit, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) recently conducted a scrutiny at the new terminal and gave the approval, Gopalakrishnan said.
Sounding optimistic about the new facility, which fulfills the demands of the trade community, the airport director said the volume of goods handling would grow steadily in the coming days.
Officials said that the new facility would help the trade community to move textiles and allied materials, and small machines and components to destinations within the country.
The Airport Authority of Indian (AAI) and AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services (AAICLAS) would continue working with all the stakeholders to scale up operations and facilitate trade in the upcoming days, officials added.