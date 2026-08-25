Traders upbeat as Tiruchy starts domestic cargo from passenger terminal

Inaugurating the domestic cargo movement, Airport Director G Gopalakrishnan said that the first consignment weighing 1,192 kg was sent on Indigo flight (no 6E 2171) at 6.20 am on Tuesday. By the end of the day, a total of 2.46 MT goods were handled through the terminal, reflecting strong uptake from shippers and airlines.

Gopalakrishnan said the domestic cargo facility was a long-sought after one by the trade and business community from the region. Despite having international cargo operations, the airport lacked a dedicated domestic cargo handling. Based on a request for permit, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) recently conducted a scrutiny at the new terminal and gave the approval, Gopalakrishnan said.