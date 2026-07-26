Traders, public take out rally urging Tamil Nadu government to speed up project

On Friday (July 24), the state government granted an administrative sanction for land acquisition for the long-pending Mannargudi-Pattukkottai railway line project and sent a detailed order to the Thanjavur district collector to acquire 89.49 hectares of land under the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (July 25), the members of various organisations from Mannargudi, including a traders' body and rail users association, organised a rally demanding that the project be expedited.