Traders protest against buses skipping old Namakkal stand

COIMBATORE: Traders downed shutters on Monday against buses skipping from entering the old bus stand in Namakkal.

After the inauguration of the new bus stand on November 10, the buses coming from it stopped entering the old bus stand causing a huge loss in business for shopkeepers.

“In fact, the buses operated to Thuraiyur, Trichy and Mohanur from the new bus stand should go through the old bus stand. Besides commercial establishments, people too faced hardship as tahsildar office, Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) office, a women’s college and Government Higher Secondary School are located near the old bus stand,” claimed traders.