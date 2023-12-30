Traders down shutters

TIRUCHY: Traders from Mayiladuthurai district downed shutters on Friday to mourn the death of the DMDK founder president Vijayakant.

More than 2,000 shops in Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Manalmedu and its adjacent location, had downed shutters from the morning hours to evening. The traders erected portraits of the late Vijayakant and paid floral tribute. Apart from the traders, the general public also joined them and paid tribute.

The traders from Sirkazhi said that most of the shops had downed shutters even before the association announced it as a token of respect to the late leader.