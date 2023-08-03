Traders demand stoppage of Vande Bharat Express train in Kovilpatti

MADURAI: With a new Vande Bharat Express train likely to be introduced in the first week of August to facilitate passengers from Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli, many traders urged the Southern Railways to consider Kovilpatti, a major trade centre in Thoothukudi district, as a halt station.

K Kannan, secretary, Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai Manufacturers and Retail Traders Association, on Wednesday said the much awaited express train would certainly have a good passenger patronage from Kovilpatti since traders were frequenting Chennai.

The Kollam Express and the Kanniyakumari Express trains are among the seven trains that skipped Kovilpatti station. M Paramasivam, president, National Small Match Manufacturers Association, Kovilpatti, said stoppage of the Vande Bharat train in Kovilpatti would certainly benefit passengers bound for Chennai.

Kovilpatti has a sizable population of North Indians relying on match manufacturing and trading. “They would prefer Vande Bharat train as it is not only cost effective, but also much less time consuming for them,” he said.