Trade unions seek permanent alternate jobs for TASMAC workers after closure of 717 outlets

In separate statements, the CITU-affiliated TASMAC Uzhiyar Manila Sammelanam and the AITUC-affiliated Tamil Nadu TASMAC Workers Union welcomed the government’s move to shut down liquor outlets causing inconvenience to the public as part of efforts to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

CITU-affiliated TASMAC Uzhiyar Manila Sammelanam general secretary K Thiruselvan said TASMAC was operating 4,765 retail liquor shops across the State, apart from more than 1,000 private FL-2 licensed bars and recreation clubs involved in liquor sales.