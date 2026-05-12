Trade unions seek permanent alternate jobs for TASMAC workers after closure of 717 outlets

CHENNAI: Two Left trade unions representing TASMAC employees on Tuesday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to provide permanent alternative employment to workers likely to be affected by the State government’s decision to close 717 TASMAC retail liquor outlets operating near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands.
In separate statements, the CITU-affiliated TASMAC Uzhiyar Manila Sammelanam and the AITUC-affiliated Tamil Nadu TASMAC Workers Union welcomed the government’s move to shut down liquor outlets causing inconvenience to the public as part of efforts to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu.
CITU-affiliated TASMAC Uzhiyar Manila Sammelanam general secretary K Thiruselvan said TASMAC was operating 4,765 retail liquor shops across the State, apart from more than 1,000 private FL-2 licensed bars and recreation clubs involved in liquor sales.
He, however, alleged that TASMAC officials had prepared the list of shops to be closed in haste without conducting adequate field inspections. He claimed that private FL-2 licensed bars and recreation clubs functioning adjacent to or near the identified TASMAC outlets had not been taken into consideration.
Closure of only TASMAC retail shops would merely divert customers to private bars and recreation clubs, thereby defeating the larger objective of the government’s policy decision, he said.
Thiruselvan also expressed concern over the uncertainty faced by employees working in the shops identified for closure, alleging that TASMAC officials had already initiated steps to shut the outlets without announcing rehabilitation measures for workers.
Recalling that employees affected by earlier closures following court orders and policy decisions had been accommodated in permanent posts within TASMAC and the cooperative sector, he urged the government to provide permanent alternative employment in other government departments to over 3,000 workers employed in the 717 shops, based on their educational qualifications.
AITUC-affiliated Tamil Nadu TASMAC Workers Union general secretary T Dhanasekar said the government led by Chief Minister Vijay had initiated measures towards fulfilling its promise of creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu, including the formation of special anti-drug and “Singa Pen” task forces.
Welcoming the decision to close liquor shops located in public places, he pointed out that the government order did not clearly specify the action proposed against FL-2 licensed liquor outlets and recreation clubs operating in the same areas. The government’s objective would be fully realised only if such private outlets were also closed, he said.
Dhanasekar said nearly 3,500 workers employed in TASMAC retail liquor sales for the past 23 years faced the prospect of losing their livelihood due to the closure of the shops. He appealed to the government to appoint affected employees as permanent staff in vacant posts available in other government departments to safeguard their livelihood.