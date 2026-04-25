Trade unions seek nod for May Day events during model code period

In a representation to the CEO, the unions said May Day, observed as a day of labour rights, commemorates workers who fought for the eight-hour workday and laid down their lives. In Tamil Nadu, central, State and regional trade unions annually mark the day by hoisting flags at offices and workplaces, paying homage at the May Day martyrs’ memorial at the May Day Park in Chennai, and organising processions and public meetings in the evening.

The unions noted that though polling for the Assembly elections has concluded, the Model Code of Conduct will remain in force until the declaration of results. However, religious festivals and activities of cultural and social organisations have been permitted both before and after polling.