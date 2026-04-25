Trade unions seek nod for May Day events during model code period

CHENNAI: The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Tamil Nadu units, on Saturday urged the Chief Electoral Officer, to permit May Day celebrations, including flag hoisting, processions and public meetings, across the State.
In a representation to the CEO, the unions said May Day, observed as a day of labour rights, commemorates workers who fought for the eight-hour workday and laid down their lives. In Tamil Nadu, central, State and regional trade unions annually mark the day by hoisting flags at offices and workplaces, paying homage at the May Day martyrs’ memorial at the May Day Park in Chennai, and organising processions and public meetings in the evening.
The unions noted that though polling for the Assembly elections has concluded, the Model Code of Conduct will remain in force until the declaration of results. However, religious festivals and activities of cultural and social organisations have been permitted both before and after polling.
They alleged that officials were treating trade unions on a par with political parties and denying permission despite requests. Flagpoles had been removed for the elections and would need to be reinstalled for the observance, they said, adding that preventing this or insisting on their immediate removal after flag hoisting would not be appropriate.
Stating that the electoral process in Tamil Nadu would effectively be over by May 1, the unions said there was no scope for political campaigning during the observance. They urged the Chief Electoral Officer to direct the authorities concerned to grant permission for erecting flagpoles, hoisting flags, and conducting processions and public meetings, and to communicate the same through the media.