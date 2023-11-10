Trade unions, labour fronts urge TN govt to take firm decision against four labour codes

CHENNAI: Representatives of various workers and trade unions' have come together to appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to take a firm stand against the Union Government's "pro-corporate" labour codes and safeguard the pro-labour state laws to protect the rights of workers of the unorganised sectors and the welfare boards.

They have submitted a petition to Chief Minister M K Stalin, requesting to pass a bill to protect the 36 welfare boards that were constituted during the previous DMK regime under the leadership of M Karunanidhi, and pass a bill against the four labour codes to protect the interest and rights of the unorganised workers.

The labour codes, which would do away with the 44 labour laws, would cause irreversible damage to the workforce of the unorganised sectors.

It would also remove the safety net of the workers. The labour codes regulate wages, occupational safety, health and working conditions, social security, and industrial relations.

The bills on the labour codes were passed in the parliament when the members of opposition pirates walked out of the parliament over Farm Laws, said the representation from the Unorganised Workers Federation and other trade unions in the letter to the CM submitted a couple of days ago.

They have also thanked the TN government for constituting a welfare board for salt pan workers. They urged the state government to take efforts to ensure 1% of GST from the Union and state government's budgets to various welfare boards.