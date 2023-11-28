Trade union oppose Tangedco's safety app citing increased work load

CHENNAI: With the mandatory use of the safety app to ensure the safety of the workers coming into effect from December 1, a trade union in Tangedco has opposed the move citing increased workload and non-availability of Android phones with all the field-level workers.



In a letter to Tangedco chairman and managing director, Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees General Secretary S Rajendran said that most of the accidents happen in the distribution wing due to increased workload and huge vacancies.

"Without taking any steps to fill up the field-level vacancies, the new safety app has been created to increase the workload. The app will come into effect from December 1 from the assistant engineers to field workers without consulting with the trade unions," he said, adding that the app has been introduced without taking into account that all the workers should have Android phones with network coverage to carry out the works.

He asked Tangedco to fill up all the vacancies at the field level as per the workload agreement and to provide Android phones with internet facilities to field workers before introducing the app.

A senior Tangedco official said that Android phones are used by most workers.

"The safety app has been launched for field staff to adhere to safety practices before taking up any work. Leverages GIS technology aimed at mitigating accidents and saving precious lives of staff. It is done with the interest of the workers' safety in mind," the official added..