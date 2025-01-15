Track maintenance work announced in Thiruvananthapuram division train pattern change; check details

CHENNAI: To facilitate track maintenance works in various locations in the Thiruvananthapuram division on various days the following changes were made to the train services

1. Train No 12623 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express journey commencing on January 18 & 25 from Dr MGR Chennai Central will be regulated by 02 hours en-route.

2. Train No 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction - Ernakulam Junction- Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast Express journey commencing on January 17 & 24 January from Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction will be regulated by 01 hour 50 minutes en-route.

3. Train No 16526 KSR Bengaluru - Kanyakumari Express journey commencing on January 18 & 25 from KSR Bengaluru will be regulated by 01 hour 40 minutes en-route.

4. Train No 12218 Chandigarh-Thiruvananthapuram North Kerala Sampark Kranti Superfast Express journey commencing on January 17 & 24 from Chandigarh will be regulated by 01 hour 10 minutes en-route.

5. Train No 16348 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Express journey commencing on January 16 from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by 40 minutes en-route.