Trace missing girl, Madras High Court orders Virudhunagar SP

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday (September 10) directed the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police to take steps to trace a missing 15-year-old girl and ordered an inquiry into alleged midnight phone calls made by a police officer to the girl’s mother.
The division bench comprising Justice Jagadish Chandra and Murugesan issued this direction while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the girl’s mother, Angaleeswari, from Virudhunagar district.
The petitioner said her husband had separated from her and that she was raising her daughter and son by working as a daily wage labourer. Her daughter left home on August 30 and had not returned. She and her relatives searched for her but in vain.
The petitioner said one Mageshwaran from the same area used to stalk her daughter and harass her. Hence, she suspected that he might have taken her away.
After she lodged a complaint with the Alangulam police station, the police registered a case. However, she alleged that they had failed to take effective steps to trace the girl.
She further alleged that a police officer attached to the Alangulam police station had contacted her during midnight hours and asked for details about her family, causing her mental distress.
The judges directed the SP to inquire into the alleged midnight phone calls and take appropriate action. The Bench adjourned the hearing by two weeks.