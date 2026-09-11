Trace missing girl, Madras High Court orders Virudhunagar SP

The division bench comprising Justice Jagadish Chandra and Murugesan issued this direction while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the girl’s mother, Angaleeswari, from Virudhunagar district.

The petitioner said her husband had separated from her and that she was raising her daughter and son by working as a daily wage labourer. Her daughter left home on August 30 and had not returned. She and her relatives searched for her but in vain.