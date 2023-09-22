Trace Indian history from Cauvery banks, says Thennarasu

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu has more archeological excavation sites and this clearly states that the history of India should have been scripted through the Cauvery riverbank and not of Ganga river, said Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday.

Inaugurating the conference of History of Tamil Nadu with reference to the recent researches in view of centenary celebration of late chief minister M Karunanidhi at Tamil University, Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, the excavations at Keezhadi, Porunai, Vembakottai and Vaiparu discloses how old the history of Tamil Nadu is.

The findings in the sites display how rich the Tamil culture was.

“In order to trace the long history of Tamil Nadu, the government has been allocating adequate funds and thus, the number of excavation projects are comparatively more in Tamil Nadu which would prove the history of India has to be scripted along the Cauvery river banks and not of the river Ganga,” the Minister said.

The Minister also said that the Tamil culture was proved to be supreme. But, everyone should understand how the ancient Tamil culture was buried. “We should equip ourselves to face the challenges in the near future and fight people trying to hide the Tamil culture and civilisation,” he added.

Later, while speaking to reporters Thennarasu said, the state is very supportive of the archeological department, which paved the way for more excavation projects.

He said that the museum at Keezhadi is well received by the people and the work to establish a museum at Porunai is going on.

“Similarly, the Chola museum in Thanjavur would be established at the identified site at the earliest and another museum would be set up at Gangaikonda Cholapuram,” said the Minister.