TR Baalu will attend INDIA bloc meet on June 1, says TN CM Stalin; asks cadre to 'remain vigilant on the cusp of victory'

CHENNAI: Attempting to send a spirited message to the cadre of the INDIA bloc barely a few days ahead of counting of the results of the Parliamentary polls, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said that they must remain vigilant during the counting process as the alliance was on the cusp of a victory and that June 4 would mark the beginning of a new dawn for India.

Stalin also announced that he would not be attending the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, which is scheduled to be held at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence around 3 pm in New Delhi, on Saturday. He said that DMK MP T R Baalu would represent the party in the Delhi meeting.

The Tamil Nadu CM in a message posted on his official ‘X’ handle, stated, “June 4th will mark the beginning of a new dawn for India. In today's meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, DMK will be represented by our party Treasurer and leader of DMK's Parliamentary Party, Thiru. T.R. Baalu. May the fascist BJP fall! May INDIA triumph!”

Asserting that leaders of the INDIA bloc, through relentless campaigning, have dismantled the false image the BJP created in the public sphere, the DMK president said, “With just three days remaining until our impending victory, I urge our cadre to remain vigilant during the vote counting process.”

“Our #INDIA bloc, formed to defeat the ten-year fascist regime of the BJP and save India, has met the expectations of the people and stands on the cusp of victory. It has rallied a formidable coalition of democratic forces against the BJP, who thought there was nobody to challenge them. This alliance now offers hope to all Indians in the electoral arena,” Stalin added.