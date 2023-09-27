Begin typing your search...
TPR touches zero, five active cases in TN
Tamil Nadu reported zero case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,676.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,676.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu has touched zero per cent, after 348 people tested in the past 24 hours. The active cases in State stood at five and four new recoveries were reported in the State.
Next Story