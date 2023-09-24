Tower installation: Provide protection, HC tells police

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed police to provide adequate protection to a private telecom infrastructure company to erect a cell tower, even though the residents resisted the move.

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the Cuddalore district police to provide protection to erect the cell phone tower in Virupatchi Village, Kurinjipadi Taluk.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that no one can be prevented from erecting cell phone towers on a mere apprehension about the effect of radiation since the it does not have a scientific backing.

Till a positive finding is given in this regard, cell phone towers cannot be prevented from being installed on mere apprehensions, observed the Judge.

Further, the Judge directed the Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore to provide adequate police protection to erect the cell phone tower and ensure the process goes on in a smooth manner without any law and order problem.

The petitioner company stated that it has leased out land in Virupatchi village to install a cell phone tower for internet services. However, the residents of the area resisted and objected the installation of the tower.