Touts continue to hold sway at RTOs despite intro of contactless services

CHENNAI: Despite the State Transport Department launching 31 contactless services related to driving licences and vehicles, touts continue to occupy a major role at Regional Transport Offices due to a lack of awareness and difficulties in using the online process.

The transport department recently introduced 25 new contactless services in addition to the existing six services to the citizens by using Aadhaar as an identity document to ensure transparency and efficiency and enables applicants to get their work done directly in a convenient seamless manner.

As of now, people could apply for 12 driving licences related services including the issue of learners license, renewal of driving license, change of name or address in DL and the issue of international driving permit online. People can also avail of 19 Vahan services like hypothecation addition, transfer of ownership, application for temporary registration of the motor vehicle, change in address in the certificate of registration, issue of the fresh permit, duplicate permit and transfer of the permit.

However, due to a lack of awareness about online slot booking, many people still approach agents who hover in and around the offices. Moreover, officials themselves are directing people to particular agents or shops to get their work done on time.

With the introduction of contactless services, the public has no option but to apply for those services online including payment of fees and attachment of documents.

"When I enquired about the renewal of my driving licence, I was asked to apply online. Since I was not comfortable with it, I approached a shop located next to the RTO office. They collected Rs 1000 apart from the fees," S Krishnan said.

A Regional Transport Officer in the city said that now applicants search for touts only because they've become habitual in getting their work done through these middlemen.

"The online process is simple and one can fill it at home, however, the problem arises because neither everybody has a scanner to scan the documents and upload them nor do they have online transactions," the official said.