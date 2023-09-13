Tourists warned against disturbing elephant calf on Coonoor ghat stretch

COIMBATORE: The forest department has warned vehicle riders to be cautious as a young elephant has been camping along the ghat stretch between Coonoor and Mettupalayam.

The elephant is alone and continues to stay along the road.

“It sometimes attempts to charge on vehicle riders, triggering panic. Therefore, tourists are cautioned against stopping their vehicles along the road to watch scenic views. Also, the tourists shouldn’t disturb the elephant by taking photos and selfies,” said an official. Elephants have been venturing out of the forest to consume jack fruits in farms located along Coonoor-Mettupalayam Road.