Tourists visiting Dhanushkodi temporarily stopped on account of sudden sea rage

CHENNAI: Due to the sudden sea rage in Dhanushkodi, rising to a height of 5 ft on Sunday, tourists are prohibited from visiting.

The district administration has issued an order that no individual should go to Dhanushkodi until further notice and has allowed only the local fishermen.

According to reports, the sea had been unusually rough since Sunday noon and it rages towards the sandy shores and up to the road around 4pm.

Around 5 PM, the sea covers the whole distance of 10 km from MR Chatram to Arichal Munai, stated reports from Daily Thanthi.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that there is no strong winds in Dhanushkodi, usually which occurs during sea rage.