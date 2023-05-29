Tourists throng vacation hotspots in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: Vacation hotspots in southern districts of Tamil Nadu have been attracting scores of tourists in recent months.

With the recent launch of sea tourism in Kanniyakumari, it drew a planeload of holidaymakers cruising at sea. The facility, which is operated by the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, was flagged off by the Minister for Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu recently in the presence of Collector PN Sridhar.

Two luxury boats were introduced and set sail from Kanniyakumari to Vattakottai in the coastal district, carrying scores of tourists.

According to Collector Sridhar, there has been an overwhelming response from tourists, who are fascinated by sea travel. Around 150 tourists can be accommodated in each of the boats. The air-conditioned boat charges Rs 450 per passenger and the non-AC boat charges Rs 350 per passenger. Collector said that the boat takes tourists around for about 45 minutes on the sea.

More importantly, the Collector said the footfall of tourists in Kanniyakumari increased this April recording 1.96 lakh visitors from March with a record of 1.54 lakh visitors.

During four months from January to April this year, as many as 7.78 lakh tourists visited the coastal district. On a monthly average, about 2.5 lakh tourists throng Kanniyakumari, he told DT Next. “Last year, we got approvals for developments of basic amenities at Muttom beach and in Thirparappu waterfalls at an estimated cost of Rs 2.84 crore and Rs 4.3 crore, respectively,” he said. “

Further, approvals were also made for developing dam sites and reservoirs as tourism spots in Tamil Nadu.”