Tourists throng Kumari during long holiday weekend

MADURAI: Tourist spots, especially beaches, in Kanniyakumari district was packed with tourists due to the long weekend.

Visitors from the district and from other parts of the state and country thronged the places of leisure in coastal areas.

Stakeholders in tourism sector are confident that the rush will continue on August 16, as local holiday has been declared on Wednesday in view of ‘Aadi Ammavasi’, also.

Among seven key tourism spots in Kumari, Triveni Sangamam is the top choice among tourists as they can watch the beauty of sunrise.

Scores of holiday makers flocked to Thirparappu and enjoyed bathing in the scenic falls. The situation was no different at the boat jetty from where services were operated to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Tiruvalluvar statue by the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation.

Over 7,000 tourists have visited during the last three days alone.

Unusually, low tides delayed the start of the service and the boats managed to sail around 9.30 am against the usual time of 8 am.

Kanniyakumari witnesses a steady flow of tourists, and the count rises significantly during weekends. Only three months, July, August and September, are considered off season, sources said.

Currently, tourism friendly development works are under way at Thirparappu falls and a detailed project report for works is ready for the development of Mathur hanging bridge. The district administration has also planned to take up development works at Udayagiri Fort in Thuckalay and at Chittar Dam–II in another ten days, sources told DT Next.