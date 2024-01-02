Tourists throng hill stations, Hogenakkal to ring in NY

COIMBATORE: Tourists thronged Ooty to ring in the New Year with pomp and gaiety this weekend. With a surge in tourist arrivals, the occupancy in resorts and cottages too remained high in the hill destination.

“As compared to last year, the tourist arrival was good this New Year as people were in a mood to celebrate. Cottages and resorts witnessed steady occupancy over the last one week,” said AS Sadiq Ali, president of Ooty Cottage Owners Association.

Even though there were apprehensions that the recent floods in Chennai and Southern districts may take a toll on tourist arrivals, the tourism sector witnessed good business. Besides tourists from Tamil Nadu, more tourists from neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka also turned up to enjoy the salubrious climate in the hills with the onset of frosting.

Similarly, tourists thronged Yercaud hills in Salem to welcome New Year. However, heavy vehicle movement on both Ooty and Yercaud roads led to traffic snarls.

Thousands of people descended on Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri to enjoy a coracle ride and a refreshing bath in the falls on New Year day.

In Coimbatore, people ringed in the New Year with an exciting laser show at Valankulam lake. As more than a lakh people left the venue after celebrations, the Tiruchy Road witnessed heavy traffic snarl after midnight.

Due to a pile up of vehicles, ambulances rushing to the nearby Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) were delayed, triggering some tense moments.