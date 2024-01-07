Tourists prohibited from bathing in Courtallam falls due to heavy flow of water

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains along western ghats, the flow of water to the falls in Courtallam, Tenkasi district has been increased.

According to Daily Thanthi report, the water flow has increased in all the waterfalls including Peraruvi and Aintharuvi falls in ​​Courtallam, prompting the authorities to restrict tourists from having a bath in the falls as a precautionary measure.

It was a visual treat for local people and tourists to experience the pleasant weather with drizzle and light rain.

However, the restrictions have disappointed the tourists at Courtallam.