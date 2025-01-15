Tourists, jumbos revel in Elephant Pongal at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: The jumbos in captivity at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve had their version of the 'Elephant Pongal' celebration, feasting on sweet treats and romping, on Wednesday.

After a refreshing bath, the 29 elephants were lined up in the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) around the evening. The campsite sported a festive look adorned with floral garlands and plantains all around.

Field director of MTR and Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris) R Kiruba Shankar, Nilgiris SP NS Nisha, Deputy Director of MTR C Vidya, District Forest Officer (DFO), Nilgiris Division S Gowtham and others took part in the celebration with their family members.

Besides preparing the delicacy in nine pots, the authorities and their family members also enjoyed the occasion by dancing to the traditional music performed by tribal people. The elephants were fed sugarcane, banana, pineapple, pomegranate, jaggery, coconut and ragi kali.

Delighted tourists thronged the camp in large numbers and had a memorable day with the elephants by clicking photographs and sharing the served pongal.

S Monisha, a tourist from Madurai, said, "It was a delight to watch the elephants being fed with their favourite delicacies in such close quarters. My two daughters were thrilled at the sight of elephants."