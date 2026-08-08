Tourists allowed at Hogenakkal as water level drops, coracle rides resume

The restrictions had been enforced earlier this week after heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas caused a sharp rise in the river's water level, making bathing and coracle operations unsafe. Authorities had suspended tourist activities as a precautionary measure amid strong currents.

Ban lifted for Coracle rides

With the river flow receding steadily, officials reviewed the situation on Saturday and permitted coracle services to resume. Bathing has also been allowed in designated safe zones after authorities assessed the river conditions and ensured that adequate safety measures were in place.

Officials said police and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department have been deployed at key locations to monitor tourist movement and prevent visitors from venturing into unsafe areas.

Tourists Delighted

The decision coincided with the weekend, leading to a surge in tourist arrivals at the popular waterfalls.

Families and visitors from neighbouring districts flocked to Hogenakkal to enjoy the waterfalls and coracle rides after the restrictions were lifted.

The resumption of tourist activities brought relief to coracle operators, roadside vendors and small businesses that depend on weekend tourism for their livelihood.

Authorities have urged visitors to strictly follow safety instructions and cooperate with officials to ensure a safe and incident-free experience.