Tourist vehicles washed away in floods in Uthangarai

COIMBATORE: Several tourist vehicles were washed away due to floods caused by a breach in a lake in Uthangarai in Krishnagiri.

Incessant rains at night caused a breach in a lake located behind the Uthangarai bus stand. A team of rescue personnel, under the supervision of District Collector KM Sarayu carried out rescue and relief works.

Efforts are underway to pull out cars and maxi cabs struck in floods. Uthangarai recorded 503mm of rain. Schools were declared a holiday.

As 15,000 cusecs of water has been released in Pambar River, the district collector has appealed to villagers not to go near the flooded water body. Those residing in low lying flood prone areas along the course of the river were asked to move to safety.

People in Singarapettai and Kennedy Nagar, which remained inundated were shifted to relief camps. Rains also battered Dharmapuri and Yercaud Hills, where tree falls and mud slips blocked vehicle movement on the ghat road.