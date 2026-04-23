Tourist spots in Nilgiris shut on poll day, visitors disappointed

In a sudden move on polling day, the forest department announced the closure of all tourist spots under its jurisdiction in the Nilgiri Forest Division. Following the directive, some key attractions, including Doddabetta Peak, Avalanche, Pine Forest, Pykara Falls and other eco-tourism sites were shut for the day.

It was decided to keep tourist spots shut to facilitate employees working at these locations to exercise their democratic right. However, the unexpected closure caused inconvenience to tourists who came from neighbouring states such as Kerala and Karnataka.