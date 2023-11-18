Tourist guide found dead in hotel room in Tiruchy, probe on

TIRUCHY: A tourist guide was found dead in a hotel room in Tiruchy on Friday. It is said, Alex John Paul (57), a tourist guide from Vellamadam in Kanniyakumari district, took a group of tourists from the Netherlands to Tiruchy a few days ago.

Paul was staying in a room in the same hotel, where the tourists were staying. On Thursday evening, Alex took the tourists to Srirangam temple and they returned to the hotel in the night.

On Friday, the tourists were contacting him for the day’s schedule, but he did not pick up the call. Subsequently, the tourists contacted the hotel staff and passed on the information. When the hotel staff opened the door, they found him dead.

Soon, the hotel staff informed it to the Cantonment police, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, and sent it to the Tiruchy GH.

The police also registered a case and are investigating.








