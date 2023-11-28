Tourist arrivals to Valparai hit due to damaged road in Kerala

COIMBATORE: Tourist arrivals to Valparai have been hit as vehicle movement between Valparai and Chalakudy in Kerala has come to a grinding halt due to road block triggered by mud slip.

The interstate road access remains cut off following a mud slip at Ambalapara on Valparai-Chalakudy Road in Kerala a few weeks ago.

“Any vehicle including buses weren’t operated between the two states due to the blockade. The ongoing restoration works also got frequently hampered due to intermittent rains. Because of the closure, tourist arrivals on both ways from Tamil Nadu and Kerala have taken a toll,” said S Murthy, a cab driver in Valparai.

Tourists from Kerala could not come to Valparai. Similarly, tourists from Tamil Nadu who go to Athirappilly falls after a halt in Valparai couldn’t proceed due to the road block.

“A sharp drop in influx of tourists has led to cottages and resorts remaining empty in Valparai. It has been our long time demand for an alternative road between Chalakudi and Pollachi to ensure free movement of vehicles,” said Shaji George, secretary of Valparai Merchants Association.

Besides tourists, villagers on the border, who were employed in the tea estates in Kerala couldn’t proceed to work or essential activities.