Tourism Commissioner inspects Tharangampadi

TIRUCHY: Kakarla Usha, State Tourism Commissioner, inspected the proposed renovation works at Danish Fort at Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday and directed the officials to complete the entire basic amenity works within the tender period.

In order to augment the basic amenities and renovate a few spots in Danish Fort, the state government had allocated Rs 3 crore with which children’s park, toilet facilities, drinking water, streetlights and various other tourist friendly facilities were planned.

Already a detailed project report had been readied and the commissioner, who came to Tharangambadi inspected the spot and inquired in detail about the requirements.

She said that the ancient fort is one of the ozone-rich beaches in the world. The region has several tourist attractions, including Danish Fort, Governor bungalow, Ziegenbalg memorials and various other spots.

As several thousands visit the region, the augmentation of basic infrastructure has become a necessity and hence fund was allocated to improve facilities.

Tenders would soon be called and the renovation works would commence shortly.

Officials would oversee the execution of works and ensure the completion on time, Usha added.