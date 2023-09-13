Tourism boost: 2 TN rly stations to get makeover

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Tourism has identified Madurai and Rameswaram railway stations in Tamil Nadu for development with high-standard tourist amenities and facilities.

The ministry has extended financial assistance to the Ministry of Railways for the joint development of tourist amenities and facilities at 22 identified railway stations under the "Scheme of Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development".

A senior official from the Tourism Department here told DT Next that under the scheme two railway stations such as Rameswaram and Madurai have been identified in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Stating that a total Rs 9.18 crore has been allocated for both Madurai and Rameswaram railway stations, he said, "Out of this Rs 7.32 crore have been sanctioned for starting to develop both the railway stations as per the plan.”

Explaining the project, he said the State would assist the Railway Ministry, which would provide assistance for the construction of modernised tourist reception centres including shopping complexes to house the displaced shops. "Improvement of the surroundings of the destinations, which include activities like establishment of food courts, civic amenities such as toilets, restrooms, exclusive ticket counters for tourists, facilities for differently abled people, children and senior citizens at the stations besides introducing battery operated carts for tourists.

Pointing out that improvised signage and display boards showing tourist area maps and documentation on places of interest at the locations will be available, the official said "Tourist arrival centres, reception centres, and interpretation centres will be established in the identified destinations".

The official also said that in addition to the railway station projects, Navagraha temples in Alangudi, Kanjanur, Thingalur, and Tiruvenkadu were also identified for infrastructure development to enhance tourism potential.

"Navagraha temples in these places are significant places of worship devotees and these worship places will attract not only religious devotees but also tourists interested in exploring the rich cultural and architectural heritage of India", he said.

The official said under the scheme, the aim is for the infrastructure development of the specified Navagraha temples to enhance the tourism potential and to improve the visitor experience by establishing more amenities.

"An initial project report at the cost of Rs 17.53 crore has been submitted to the Ministry of Tourism to release the funds".