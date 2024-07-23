Tough times ahead for Annamalai after BJP’s meet on July 25, 26, say sources

CHENNAI: The political uproar within the BJP, which has started discussing the poll debacle in Uttar Pradesh, will now cascade into Tamil Nadu, where the party failed to open account.

According to party insiders, while the trouble for UP CM Yogi Adityanath had already begun due to poor results, a similar investigation and analysis is awaiting the TN BJP chief K Annamalai. BJP top brass led by Home Minister Amit Shah was hoping for some Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and the results were a shocker.

Annamalai, the young IPS officer turned politician, will soon have a “tough time” once the BJP high-command starts its internal investigation and assessment over the poor performance, BJP insiders said.

According to BJP sources, the high command will convene a two-day meeting in the national capital on July 25 and 26 to discuss the Lok Sabha results of all states, including the BJP-ruled states.

“Our high command has invited all BJP Chief Ministers and state presidents across India to discuss the LS results declared on June 4. Annamalai will also participate in the high level meeting representing TN and this time, it will be a tough situation for him,” highly placed multiple sources in Kamalalayam, (TN BJP headquarters) told DT Next.

“Since June 4, all is not well for the state president as the National Democratic Alliance-led by him in the Dravidian land failed to break its 2014 Lok Sabha election record and had failed to open an account in a state where all the 39 Lok Sabha seats were swept by the DMK - Congress alliance,” informed a senior leader. He added that the “progress report cards” sent to the high command has mirrored the ground reality.

Despite building a mega alliance, the BJP has not gained foothold in TN and this had upset the high command. With multiple reports, our national leadership will conduct an inquiry and subsequent action against non-performers are on the cards. Names of Annamalai and UP CM Yogi Adityanath is already there on the party ‘hit list,’” sources in the know told this correspondent.

Meanwhile, adding to the speculations, a sulking Annamalai told media that his three-year term as a state president was very difficult period in his life. “I have been sitting on the post of state president for the past three years with my hard work. There is no need to speak transparently about everything. The thought of continuation of my survival in politics had appeared often in my mind. I am unable to react to certain queries, but the joy of working for society as an individual is priceless,” he said alluding to the recent speculations over the state president post.

It may be noted that Annamalai will be missing from “active politics” for a period of 17 weeks (more than 3 months) from the end of August to December 2024 to attend a fellowship programme on political leadership in London offered by the United Kingdom’s foreign office.

In the meantime, speculations are rife that sitting BJP MLA and former minister Nainar Nagendran would replace Annamalai soon after the Delhi meeting.