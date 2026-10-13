Tough time for Tamil Nadu under TVK, says MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday (October 13) warned that people could face hardships in the coming months, accusing the TVK government of failing to control inflation, rein in essential commodity prices, and address the power crisis.
He also criticised the government over its handling of the Mettur dam opening and the difficulties faced by Delta farmers.
In a statement, Stalin said people were angered by what he described as the Food Minister's false claim that prices had not increased, even as the government struggled to keep the cost of essential commodities under control.
He also criticised the government over the power situation, stating that Opposition parties had warned of possible electricity shortages for several months. He alleged that the government had failed to take timely measures to address the issue.
Referring to the proposed purchase of electricity from the open market at Rs 35 per unit, Stalin questioned the decision to cancel power purchase agreements secured at lower rates during the previous DMK regime.
He asked whether procuring electricity at what he described as an unprecedentedly high price was the change the TVK government promised.