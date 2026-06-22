Tornado rips through Thoothukudi; 6 hurt at theme park

The sudden weather event, accompanied by light rain, struck around 5 pm after a day of intense heat. Witnesses said strong swirling winds swept across the area, sending metal roofing sheets flying through the air and triggering panic among residents, motorists and workers.

Six people were injured at a private theme park near the airport when roofing sheets and debris, lifted by the powerful winds, fell on visitors. They were rescued and admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

The worst damage was reported at the toll plaza near Vaagaikulam Airport on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli National Highway, where large sections of the roof were blown away and landed on nearby high-tension power lines. Several electricity poles were also damaged, leading to power outages and disruption of toll collection.