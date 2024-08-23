Top priority is to reduce the gap between exam and results, says new TNPSC Chairman

CHENNAI: Our first priority is to reduce the gap between examinations and results, said the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Chairman SK Prabhakar on Friday.

Talking to reporters after assuming office as the TNPSC Chairman here, SK Prabhakar said, "As the Chairman of the Commission, I will ensure that the TNPSC exams are conducted fairly and transparently."

"Lakhs of aspirants in Tamil Nadu are preparing for the TNPSC's various examinations with great care, with the dream of joining government jobs. In order for the candidates to write their competitive exams well, we conduct the exams as per the annual planner. Candidates expect the results to be published soon, right after the exams are over. Accordingly, we will take all necessary steps to release the exam results at the earliest," he said.

Considering the various competitive exams by other Boards and Commissions, Prabhakar said that the Annual Planner of TNPSC will be prepared after considering the examination dates of other agencies including UPSC in the future.

"So that candidates will not forced to write two or three different types of exams on the same day. There will be no chaos in the dates of the exams for the candidates. We will support the candidates to fulfil their hard work and dreams in a good way," he noted.

Speaking about bringing in reforms in the Commission, Prabhakar said so far various reforms have been introduced in the TNPSC's system in each period and the functioning of the Commission has stabilized.

"But, we will welcome the necessary suggestions to carry out the functions of the Commission better, from the candidates or anyone. We will definitely implement any suggestions that may come to the Commission," he said.

Responding to a question of the delay in publishing the results, the TNPSC Chairman said the practical disadvantages in the Commission's functioning will be studied from the UPSC and other state agencies' examination methods and steps will be taken to eradicate the issues.

"Candidates' future will be secured only if the exam results are published immediately. Our first priority is to reduce the gap between exams and results. TNPSC's functioning will be ensured to be transparent and appropriate action will be taken in case of any irregularities," Prabhakar said.

He further stated that the TNPSC will look into the examination procedures of UPSC and other state agencies and steps will be taken to implement their good features in the Commission as well.

I will definitely take steps to make the TNPSC better," he added.

Prabhakar will remain TNPSC Chairperson for a period of six years from today or till he attains 62 years, whichever is earlier.

The post of TNPSC Chairman has remained vacant ever since the retirement of K A Balachandran in 2022.