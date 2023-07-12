Top officials inspect metro works in Madurai

CHENNAI: Ramesh Chand Meena, additional chief secretary for special initiatives along with MA Siddique, principal secretary and Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), T Archunan, director (projects) and senior officials of CMRL inspected the alignment and stations at Thirumangalam, depot near Thoppur, Thiruparankundram, Madurai junction, Meenakshi Amman temple, Pudur, and Mattuthavani locations in Madurai on Tuesday.

Additionally, officials from Archaeological Society of India (ASI) accompanied the CMRL team during the inspection.

As per CMRL press note, discussion was also held on how far the metro stations have been planned at Thiruparankundram and Meenakshi Amman Temples from the ASI site. CMRL is keen to locate the station without infringing ASI norms, stated the note.