ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 July 2023 8:16 AM GMT
Top officials inspect metro works in Madurai
Discussion was also held on how far the metro stations have been planned at Thiruparankundram and Meenakshi Amman Temples from the ASI site

CHENNAI: Ramesh Chand Meena, additional chief secretary for special initiatives along with MA Siddique, principal secretary and Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), T Archunan, director (projects) and senior officials of CMRL inspected the alignment and stations at Thirumangalam, depot near Thoppur, Thiruparankundram, Madurai junction, Meenakshi Amman temple, Pudur, and Mattuthavani locations in Madurai on Tuesday.

Additionally, officials from Archaeological Society of India (ASI) accompanied the CMRL team during the inspection.

As per CMRL press note, discussion was also held on how far the metro stations have been planned at Thiruparankundram and Meenakshi Amman Temples from the ASI site. CMRL is keen to locate the station without infringing ASI norms, stated the note.

Ramesh Chand MeenaMaduraimetro works in MaduraiMA SiddiqueChennai Metro Rail LimitedArchaeological Society of India
DTNEXT Bureau

